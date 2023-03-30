|
30.03.2023 05:20:48
Indian Markets Shut For Ram Navami
(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain shut today for Sri Ram Navami.
Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively on Wednesday while the rupee fell by 15 paise to close at 82.31 against the dollar amid a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields.
Asian stocks traded mixed this morning, with China, Hong Kong and Japanese markets slipping into the red. The dollar advanced, weighing on oil and gold prices.
U.S. stocks showed a strong move to the upside overnight amid easing banking concerns. On the economic front, data showed both mortgage applications and pending home sales rose in February.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 1.8 percent after upbeat outlook from Micron Technology. The S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent and the Dow added 1 percent.
European stocks also closed on a strong note Wednesday as top U.S. regulators expressed confidence that banks were solvent and UBS rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbor Credit Suisse.
The pan European STOXX 600 advanced 1.3 percent. The German DAX climbed 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1.1 percent.
