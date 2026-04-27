Indian Shares Climb After Trump's Comments On Iran War

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded sharply higher on Monday amid easing geopolitical tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump indicating that the Iran will end soon and the U.S. will be victorious.

His remarks came after Trump cancelled a planned trip by U.S. envoys to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 628 points, or 0.8 percent, at 77,293 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index surged 203 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,101.

Sun Pharma soared 7 percent after it signed a definitive agreement to acquire New Jersey-based Organon & Co in an all-cash deal.

Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Ports were up 2-3 percent.

Coal India rose about half a percent and UltraTech Cement gained 1.4 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

IDFC First Bank rallied 3.5 percent after quarterly profit grew 5 percent from last year.

NTPC gained 1 percent on reports it plans to invest about Rs. 25,000 crore to establish two 700 MW nuclear power units in Bihar.

Reliance Industries was marginally lower on reporting a 13 percent year-on-year decline in its quarterly consolidated net profit.

Axis Bank slumped 4 percent as it reported a marginal decline in its Q4FY26 net profit.

Paytm plummeted 5.5 percent after the RBI revoked the banking license of the company's associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank.