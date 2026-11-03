Indian Shares Climb For Fourth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note on Tuesday, extending gains for a fourth consecutive session as Brent oil prices slumped to $105 a barrel amid hopes of a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 670 points, or 0.9 percent, at 76,360 in early trade while the NSE Nifty index surged 175 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,612.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Indigo, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever all rose around 2 percent.

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv and Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 1-2 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

Marico soared 7 percent after quarterly consolidated net profit rose 31 percent from last year.

Container Corporation of India rallied 3 percent despite reporting a 6.8 percent year-on-year decline in quarterly profit.

ITC edged down slightly on reporting an 18 percent year-on-year decline in Q2 consolidated net profit.

Lloyds Engineering Works plummeted nearly 6 percent after announcing plans to invest Rs. 100 crore in its subsidiary, Steel Infra Solutions Company.