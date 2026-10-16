Indian Shares Close Higher As IT Stocks Extend Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Friday, adding to sharp gains in the previous session as information technology stocks extended recent gains following encouraging Q2 earnings from Wipro and Tech Mahindra.

Firm global cues on the back of lower yields and the rupee's recent rebound also helped underpin investor sentiment.

Oil prices were little changed today but headed for a small weekly gain amid mounting supply concerns in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, at the IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized the long-term significance of AI while avoiding predictions on upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions.

Data from a U.K. maritime agency showed 12 vessels were attacked between 5 and 11 October in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 413.66 points, or 0.56 percent, to 74,729.27 while the NSE Nifty index climbed 148.80 points, or 0.65 percent, to 23,146.15.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended narrowly mixed, showing little change. The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,409 shares rising while 1,956 shares fell and 251 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Tech Mahindra soared 8.5 percent, while TCS and Infosys both jumped around 4.6 percent.

HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharti Airtel rallied 1-3 percent.