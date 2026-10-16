16.10.2026 12:22:34

Indian Shares Close Higher As IT Stocks Extend Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Friday, adding to sharp gains in the previous session as information technology stocks extended recent gains following encouraging Q2 earnings from Wipro and Tech Mahindra.

Firm global cues on the back of lower yields and the rupee's recent rebound also helped underpin investor sentiment.

Oil prices were little changed today but headed for a small weekly gain amid mounting supply concerns in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, at the IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized the long-term significance of AI while avoiding predictions on upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions.

Data from a U.K. maritime agency showed 12 vessels were attacked between 5 and 11 October in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 413.66 points, or 0.56 percent, to 74,729.27 while the NSE Nifty index climbed 148.80 points, or 0.65 percent, to 23,146.15.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended narrowly mixed, showing little change. The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,409 shares rising while 1,956 shares fell and 251 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Tech Mahindra soared 8.5 percent, while TCS and Infosys both jumped around 4.6 percent.

HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharti Airtel rallied 1-3 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:13 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08:20 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen