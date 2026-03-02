02.03.2026 05:25:01

Indian Shares Deep In Red As US-Iran Conflict Deepens

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply lower in early trade on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the U.S.-Israeli military assault on Iranian targets could continue for weeks.

Israel launched new air strikes targeting Tehran and expanded its military campaign to include attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, suggesting the conflict may spread across the Middle East.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 682 points, or 0.8 percent, at 80,605 while the broader NSE Nifty index fell by 233 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,945.

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone fell more than 2 percent. As geopolitical tensions escalate, Haifa Port stated that its port assets and infrastructure remain fully secure and operational.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles lost nearly 2 percent despite reporting a 35 percent year-on-year increase in total sales for February.

SpiceJet plummeted 4.5 percent after an unfavorable court ruling in a share transfer case.

Larsen & Toubro and Indigo both plunged around 4 percent while Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were down around 2 percent each.

Upstream oil companies such as ONGC and Oil India were modestly higher as oil prices surged above $80 a barrel following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and the Islamic Republic's retaliatory attacks across the region.

Bharti Airtel was slightly higher after unveiling a partnership with Google to deliver a safer and more interactive messaging experience for users across India.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:17 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9
28.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen