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07.10.2026 06:32:35
Indian Shares Drift Lower Ahead Of RBI Rate Decision
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday after two days of gains amid diminished expectations for another Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in October.
The Reserve Bank of India will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy later today, with the central bank expected to hike its key repo rate by 25 basis points after maintaining a status-quo so far this calendar year.
The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 430 points, or 0.6 percent, to 72,638 while the NSE Nifty index was down 164 points, or 0.7 percent, at 22,611.
Titan Company shares slumped 4 percent. The company said its consumer business grew 25 percent in Q2FY27.
UltraTech Cement, BEL and Asian Paints all were down around 2 percent.
Godrej Consumer Products fell 1.2 percent after inaugurating the first phase of its new manufacturing facility in Indonesia.
Pace Digitek dropped 1 percent after unveiling expansion plans.
Asset Reconstruction Company soared 7.6 percent after declaring its Q1 standalone financial results.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rallied 2.6 percent after reporting a 55 percent jump in second-quarter disbursements.
Ola Electric Mobility advanced 1.2 percent ahead of a board meeting to consider a rights issue of shares to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore.
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