Indian Shares Drift Lower Amid Tariff, Middle East Escalation Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, with uncertainty around U.S. trade policy and rising crude oil prices amid persistent tensions in the Middle East weighing on sentiment.

Brent crude futures climbed to a five-week high above $92 a barrel, raising worries about the potential impact on India's inflation outlook, import bill and corporate margins.

The benchmark 30-share Sensex was down 562 points, or 0.7 percent, at 76,908 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell by 170 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,017.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Sun Pharma fell over 1 percent each while Lupin tumbled nearly 3 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a phased tariff plan on imported generic medicines.

Adani Total Gas dropped nearly 1 percent on reporting a 14 percent year-on-year decline in its Q1 consolidated net profit.

JSW Infrastructure lost nearly 3 percent after reporting a 10 percent drop in its quarterly profit.

Bandhan Bank slumped 14 percent. The lender cut its return-on-assets target and cautioned that higher funding and technology costs would keep pressure on margins.

Eternal and Nestle India were moving higher ahead of their Q1 earnings results due today, while Adani Power and Adani Green Energy fell around 1 percent each.

Maruti Suzuki India edged up slightly after raising prices across its vehicle lineup. TVS Holdings surged nearly 4 percent after Q1 net profit soared 74 percent year-on-year, driven by increased revenue from operations.