Indian Shares Edge Higher As Oil Prices Ease On Diplomacy Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, tracking mostly positive cues from other Asian markets after Brent crude prices slipped below $102 a barrel on hopes that diplomatic efforts could help ease tensions in West Asia.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 462 points, or 0.6 percent, at 74,756 in early trade while the NSE Nifty index edged up by 46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,391.

Among the top gainers, Trent, Eternal, Indigo, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies and UltraTech Cement jumped 2-3 percent.

State-run oil marketing companies traded higher, with BPCL climbing over 2 percent as oil prices extended losses for a fourth day running amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran conflict.

G R Infraprojects jumped 2.2 percent after issuing an update on the Agra-Gwalior greenfield road project.

Entero Healthcare Solutions advanced 1.9 percent after HDFC Mutual Fund bought a 3.2 percent stake in the company.

VIP Industries gained about 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Apollo Pipes surged 1.8 percent after entering the ceramic tiles sector through an acquisition.

Welspun Corp added 1.7 percent on bagging a contract worth around Rs. 2,000 crore from Saudi Aramco.