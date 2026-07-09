Indian Shares Edge Higher As Trump Says Iran War Will End Quickly

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday, after having suffered heavy losses in the previous session amid renewed geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices.

The U.S. military struck Iran for the second straight day, but President Donald Trump said additional strikes on Iran won't last long, drawing a line against the possibility of a full-scale war.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 550 points, or 0.7 percent, to 77,053 after tumbling more than 2 percent in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 175 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,058.

Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Eternal all surged around 3 percent while Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints were up around 1 percent each.

Tata Steel fell about 1 percent after releasing its Q1FY27 crude steel production figures.

Tata Consultancy Services dropped 1.2 percent ahead of its Q1 earnings results due later today.

National Aluminium Company declined 2 percent after entering into a joint venture agreement with NLC India for developing a thermal power plant in Odisha.

JSW Energy gained 1 percent. The company said it has commissioned 1,081 MW of renewable energy capacity since April 2026, taking its total installed capacity to 14,535 MW.

IRB Infrastructure rallied 2.2 percent after reporting a 28 percent year-on-year rise in gross toll collections for June 2026.

TVS Motor Company rose about 1 percent. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Indian Oil Corporation to enhance last-mile LPG cylinder delivery.