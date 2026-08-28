Indian Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade Ahead Of Fed Chair Speech

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Friday after two straight sessions of losses.

Underlying sentiment was helped by expectations that talks between Iran and Qatar might open the Strait of Hormuz and reduce supply disruptions from the Middle East war.

However, the upside remained capped due to caution ahead of the Fed chairman's Jackson Hole speech later in the day, which could provide clues on the interest-rate trajectory.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 289 points, or 0.4 percent, at 77,222 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty index edged up by 67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,157.

IT stocks surged, with HCL Technologies rising over 3 percent after announcing a collaboration with chemicals and biotechnology company Wacker Chemie to set up its global capability center in Pune.

Wipro advanced 1.7 percent after expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the enterprise-wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI.

Vedanta rallied 2.4 percent following reports that it plans to raise at least Rs. 1,000 crore through local-currency bonds in the next few weeks.

Hero MotoCorp rose 1.3 percent on news it would raise its stake in Ather Energy to 32.8 percent from 29.88 percent currently.

ACME Solar gained more than 1 percent after raising Rs. 1,571 crore in long-term funding from India Infrastructure Finance Company.