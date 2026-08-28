28.08.2026 06:33:13

Indian Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade Ahead Of Fed Chair Speech

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Friday after two straight sessions of losses.

Underlying sentiment was helped by expectations that talks between Iran and Qatar might open the Strait of Hormuz and reduce supply disruptions from the Middle East war.

However, the upside remained capped due to caution ahead of the Fed chairman's Jackson Hole speech later in the day, which could provide clues on the interest-rate trajectory.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 289 points, or 0.4 percent, at 77,222 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty index edged up by 67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,157.

IT stocks surged, with HCL Technologies rising over 3 percent after announcing a collaboration with chemicals and biotechnology company Wacker Chemie to set up its global capability center in Pune.

Wipro advanced 1.7 percent after expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the enterprise-wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI.

Vedanta rallied 2.4 percent following reports that it plans to raise at least Rs. 1,000 crore through local-currency bonds in the next few weeks.

Hero MotoCorp rose 1.3 percent on news it would raise its stake in Ather Energy to 32.8 percent from 29.88 percent currently.

ACME Solar gained more than 1 percent after raising Rs. 1,571 crore in long-term funding from India Infrastructure Finance Company.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:40 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Jackson Hole im Fokus: ATX vor ruhiger Eröffnung -- DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte wenig verändert starten, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit leichten Gewinnen erwartet wird. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten vor dem Wochenende nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen