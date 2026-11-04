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04.11.2026 05:17:18
Indian Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade; US Election Results In Focus
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a fifth straight session as softer oil prices eased inflation concerns and early results showcased significant gains for Democrats in the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, weighing on the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 348 points, or half a percent, at 77,266 while the NSE Nifty index surged 113 points, or half a percent, to 23,923.
Among the top gainers, HDFC Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Adani Ports, BEL and ITC were up 2-3 percent.
Lenskart Solutions, Power Finance Corporation and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises were moving higher ahead of their Q2 earnings results due today.
SBI rose 1.3 percent on reporting a 14 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 standalone net profit.
Indian Energy Exchange gained 1 percent as it reported 16 percent year-on-year growth in electricity traded volume in October.
MCX slumped 6 percent despite more than doubling its quarterly profit.
Likewise, Bata India tumbled 3.5 percent despite delivering 30 percent growth in Q2 net profit.
V-Mart Retail lost over 3 percent after widening its second-quarter net loss.
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