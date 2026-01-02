02.01.2026 05:17:58

Indian Shares Edge Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a firm note Friday, tracking mostly positive cues from other Asian markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 312 points, or 0.4 percent, at 85,501 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 94 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,240.

Maruti Suzuki India gained 1 percent after closing the calendar year 2025 with its best-ever sales performance.

Indian Bank rallied over 2 percent after a positive Q3 business update.

RailTel Corp rose about 1 percent on bagging a Rs. 567 crore contract from the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society.

Vodafone Idea surged 2.7 percent to extend recent gains after securing a 10-year extension on its Adjusted Gross Revenue payments.

Devyani International jumped 3 percent on news of a merger with Sapphire Foods India, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets.

Hyundai Motor India fell over 2 percent after hiking vehicle prices.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

