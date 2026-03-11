11.03.2026 05:23:28

Indian Shares Edge Lower In Lackluster Trade; Banks And Financials Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower on Wednesday after rising sharply in the previous session amid hopes of an easing of tensions in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 242 points, or 0.3 percent, at 77,963 in early trade after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 77 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,184, after having gained 1 percent on Tuesday.

Among the prominent decliners, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj FinServ, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank all were down around 1 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation rallied 2.7 percent as CEO Pieter Elbers resigned due to operational challenges.

Adani Enterprises gained 1 percent after its arm Adani Road Transport completed the acquisition of the remaining 49 percent equity stake in DP Jain TOT Toll Roads Pvt Ltd.

Hindustan Zinc added 1.6 percent after it entered into a strategic partnership with CMR Green Technologies.

H.G. Infra Engineering jumped 12 percent on receiving an order worth Rs. 401.33 crore for a railway infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions soared 5 percent. The company said it will set up a 40,000 sq. ft. warehousing facility near Chennai to support Caterpillar's manufacturing operations.

Aditya Birla Capital rose 1.2 percent after successfully completing a strategic investment of Rs. 749.99 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Aditya Birla Housing Finance.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:25 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Mittwoch zurück. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen