01.01.2026 11:28:55

Indian Shares End Choppy Session Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session little changed on Thursday as most global equity and commodity markets remained closed on New Year's Day.

Growth-related auto, bank and IT stocks and select heavyweights such as Larsen & Toubro and NTPC advanced, offsetting declines in major FMCG names.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 32 points, or 0.04 percent, at 85,188.60, after having gained nearly 1 percent in December and over 8 percent over the last 12 months.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 16.95 points, or 0.06 percent, at 26,146.55, after having surged almost 1 percent last month and nearly 10 percent since January 2025.

The BSE mid-cap index rose 0.3 percent while the small-cap index finished marginally lower.

The market breadth remained strong on the BSE, with 2,207 shares rising while 1,956 shares declined and 172 shares closed unchanged.

ITC shares slumped 9.7 percent after the government announced a new excise duty on cigarettes, effective February 1, raising concerns over pricing, demand, and margin pressures in the tobacco sector. Peer Godfrey Philips plunged 17.1 percent.

Ola Electric rallied 3.4 percent after it reported a measurable uptick in market share and customer demand in its operations for December 2025, following the implementation of "Hyperservice." a comprehensive service transformation program.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:45 4. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
11:47 Dezember 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
11:38 Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
31.12.25 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
31.12.25 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen