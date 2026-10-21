Indian Shares End Choppy Session Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses before closing modestly lower on Wednesday.

Multiple headwinds, including a sell-off in defense stocks, elevated crude oil prices and continued FII outflows weighed on markets as an early rally fizzled out.

Higher oil prices kept investors on edge as investors weighed conflicting headlines on efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the United States must end pressure and threats, cease regional pressure, and lift economic sanctions before any negotiations.

Iran's First Vice President said the country had "no choice but to exercise sovereignty" over the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbating worries over supply risks.

Earlier, media reports suggested that a new peace proposal put forward by Qatar and Pakistan has received positive responses from Washington and Tehran, raising hopes that a breakthrough to halt the war could be announced possibly this week.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex witnessed strong intraday volatility before closing down 143.21 points, or 0.19 percent, at 73,709.69.

The NSE Nifty index dropped 77.60 points, or 0.34 percent, to 22,811.35 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes slumped 1.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Banks and financials suffered heavy losses, offsetting continued gains in information technology stocks.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 3,477 shares falling while 966 shares rose and 197 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Maruti Suzuki India, NTPC, Axis Bank, Trent, Eternal and Bajaj Finance fell 2-3 percent.

Defense stocks such as Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics dropped 1-2 percent after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India to increase the purchase of American technologies and systems as part of a trade deal, which is 'incredibly close.'