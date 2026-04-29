Indian Shares End Higher Despite Oil Price Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Wednesday despite mixed cues from global markets and growing anxiety over surging energy prices.

Brent crude prices climbed toward $115 a barrel today, hitting a four-year high on mounting uncertainty around global supply amid the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump was unhappy with Tehran's latest proposal to end the war and has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump claimed that Iran is in a "state of collapse" and was figuring out its leadership situation.

The Trump administration also stepped up pressure on Iran, warning global firms and governments of harsh sanctions over dealings with Iranian airlines, and threatening to sanction banks if they support Chinese private refiners buying Iranian oil.

Iran said the U.S. is no longer in a position to dictate policy to other nations.

Iran's foreign minister said that the country's stance against the development of nuclear weapons will not significantly change, adding the countries that border the Gulf should draft a new protocol for the Strait of Hormuz after the war comes to an end.

Earlier, there were reports that Iran is preparing a phased proposal as part of efforts to revive stalled negotiations.

The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday high of 77,982.51 before paring some gains to end up 609.45 points, or 0.79 percent, at 77,496.36.

The NSE Nifty index settled 181.95 points, or 0.76 percent, higher at 24,177.65, after having hit a high of 24,334.70 earlier.

The BSE mid-cap index finished marginally lower while the small-cap index rose half a percent - showing resilience despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and renewed foreign fund outflows.

The market breadth was neutral on the BSE, with 2,118 shares rising while 2,116 shares fell and 168 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Tech Mahindra and ITC surged 2-4 percent.