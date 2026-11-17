(RTTNews) - Indian shares closed Tuesday's session higher despite weak cues from global markets and the headwinds of a stronger dollar and higher bond yields in international markets.

Investor sentiment was underpinned by steadier oil prices, the continued winding down of the AI trade in the U.S. and some Asian countries, improving earnings growth, and continued foreign investor inflows.

Brent crude futures were modestly higher around $93 a barrel in early European trading after tumbling 3.6 percent on Monday amid expectations that global oil supplies will remain relatively stable.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that President Donald Trump would not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into a prolonged military commitment, ruling out the possibility of U.S. involvement lasting even two years.

The Indian rupee strengthened to its strongest in seven months, outperforming other Asian peers following reports that the United States is preparing to tighten restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 427.40 points, or 0.52 percent, to 82,532.19, while the NSE Nifty index ended up 96.30 points, or 0.38 percent, at 25,387.50.

The BSE mid-cap index edged up 0.4 percent while the small-cap index ended little changed.

The market breadth was slightly weak on the BSE, with 2,276 shares falling while 2,151 shares rose and 229 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Eternal, Bajaj FinServ, Indigo, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahidra, Adani Ports, TCS, SBI, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank surged 1-2 percent.

Information technology stocks underperformed, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies falling 1-2 percent as investors weighed the impact of an appreciating rupee on their revenue.