Indian Shares End Lower On Middle East Tensions, Fed Rate-hike Bets

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session modestly lower and logged monthly declines in the wake of renewed Middle East tensions and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish Jackson Hole remarks.

Brent crude prices jumped more than 3 percent to trade above $91 a barrel as an escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran raised fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran launched attacks with explosive drones on American forces stationed in Jordan after U.S. forces targeted two Iranian launchers on Larak Island.

Elevated U.S. bond yields also sapped investors' appetite for risk.

Warsh's speech at the Jackson Holde symposium in the face of rising inflation risks raised market expectations for an interest rate hike in September and again in December.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 307.23 points, or 0.40 percent, to 76,957.27, tracking weak cues from global markets.

The NSE Nifty index dropped 95.25 points, or 0.39 percent, to 24,080.40 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes slipped 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,571 shares falling while 1,855 shares rose and 254 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Adani Ports and ITC both fell around 4 percent while Bharti Airtel shed 2.8 percent and Infosys lost 1.5 percent.

HDFC Bank closed 1.5 percent lower, giving up early gains after Sashidhar Jagdishan conveyed his decision not to seek his re-appointment as the managing director & chief executive officer of the bank.