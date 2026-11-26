(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Thursday as oil prices fell after rising for two straight sessions and investors took in their stride a fresh round of proposed U.S. tariffs, which are not yet in effect and are unlikely to be implemented before late January 2027.

Investors took comfort from signs that Washington would cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under trade deals that are completed or still under negotiation.

The U.S. said a proposed new tariff of up to 25 percent on Indian goods could be lowered to 17 percent if the two sides reach a trade agreement.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 390.31 points, or 0.46 percent, to 84,328.59 while the NSE Nifty index edged up 65.25 points, or 0.25 percent, to 25,884.50.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,362 shares rising while 2,040 shares declined and 226 shares closed unchanged.

IT stocks topped the gainers list due to AI trade sustainability concerns. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies soared 3-6 percent.

Among other gainers, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank climbed 2-3 percent.