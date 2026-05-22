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22.05.2026 12:20:39

Indian Shares End Modestly Higher On US-Iran Peace Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended modestly higher on Friday, giving up some early gains amid renewed optimism about U.S.-Iran talks.

U.S. Treasury yields fell, oil headed for a weekly loss, and the rupee held ground after seeing its steepest gains in two weeks amid signs of progress in U.S.-Iran talks, with Pakistan playing a role in mediation efforts.

U.S. Secretary of State Macro Rubio said there were "some encouraging signs" but warned of "other options" if talks fail.

Rubio criticized Iran's efforts to regulate vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz after reports emerged that Iran is discussing a permanent toll arrangement with Oman for ships transiting the crucial waterway.

Also, it was said that Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gave up some early gains to settle 231.99 points, or 0.31 percent, higher at 75,415.35, driven by firm cues from global markets.

The NSE Nifty index edged up by 64.60 points, or 0.27 percent, to 23,719.30. While the BSE mid-cap index added 0.1 percent, the small-cap index slipped 0.3 percent.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,214 shares rising while 1,972 shares fell and 177 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Trent rallied 1-3 percent.

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