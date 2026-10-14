Indian Shares End Modestly Lower After Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended modestly lower on Wednesday after logging strong gains in the previous session, led by information technology stocks.

Broader market sentiment remained fragile due to persistent FII selling and elevated oil prices amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Saudi Aramco's Dhahran headquarters was hit during a Houthi missile attack on Tuesday, stoking fresh uncertainty over a recovery in energy shipments from the Persian Gulf.

Tehran has intensified attacks on ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, although the U.S. Central Command said it had helped facilitate the passage of more than 19 million barrels of crude though the strategic waterway on Monday.

Investors also assessed the prospect of another Federal Reserve interest-rate increase before the end of the year ahead of key U.S. CPI data later in the day.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 251.89 points, or 0.34 percent, to 72,781.89 while the NSE Nifty index closed 99.25 points, or 0.44 percent, lower at 22,622.70.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended little changed. The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,564 shares falling while 1,805 shares rose and 209 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Titan Company, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Indigo, ICICI Bank, Eternal, Bajaj FinServ, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance fell 1-3 percent.

IT stocks extended gains from the previous session, with TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys rising 2-3 percent.