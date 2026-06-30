Indian Shares End Modestly Lower; IT Stocks Among Worst Hit

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session modestly lower, with doubts over possible U.S.-Iran talks in Doha, Fed rate hike jitters and FII selling keeping investors nervous. IT stocks led losses as focus shifted to the upcoming Q1 earning season.

Talks between the United States and Iran in Doha appear uncertain after recent exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the meeting would take place in Qatari capital amid tensions over Strait of Hormuz and asset releases.

Trump later clarified that the U.S. delegation is traveling to Doha only to monitor implementation of the recently signed MoU, raising doubts over the future of the fragile U.S.-Iran peace process.

Elsewhere, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei said U.S. officials' trip to Doha had nothing to do with the Iranian delegation visiting the city and that no talks between the two sides were scheduled. "Over the coming days, we will not have any negotiation meetings with the U.S. side at any level," he added.

A top Iranian official reiterated the country's determination to maintain control over maritime traffic moving through the Strait of Hormuz even if Oman opts not to participate.

It is feared that any escalation or disruption to shipping through the vital waterway could reignite concerns over energy supplies, inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

There was some good news on the trade front, with U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor expressing confidence that the long-awaited trade agreement with India would soon be concluded after nearly 18 months of discussions.

The agreement is now in its final phase, with only the last one percent of negotiations remaining, he said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 76,329.39 before recouping some losses to end the session down 249.70 points, or 0.33 percent, at 76,478.67.

The NSE Nifty index settled 80.50 points, or 0.34 percent, lower at 23,865.75, after having fallen to a low of 23,829.20 earlier.

Bucking the weak trend, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose around half a percent each.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,338 shares rising while 1,895 shares rose and 188 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, HCL Technologies, TCS and Infosys all fell around 3 percent while ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Tech Mahindra dropped 1-2 percent.