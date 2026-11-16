Indian Shares End Notably Higher As Oil Prices Hold Steady

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday as steadier oil prices helped investors shrugged off hawkish Fed remarks and expectations for further Federal Reserve rate hikes in the coming months.

Marketmen also paid little attention to data that showed India's wholesale price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in October amid a surge in costs for fuel and power.

The wholesale price index registered an annual growth of 12.29 percent in October compared to 11.39 percent in August. The expected increase was 12.1 percent.

Sentiment was helped by renewed foreign fund inflows on the back of improved visibility on domestic earnings and rotation out of the crowded Asian AI trade.

According to exchange data, foreign portfolio investors net bought shares worth Rs. 82,290 crore during November 2-13.

Brent crude futures fell toward $95 a barrel in European trade as traders weighed renewed hostilities in the Middle East against signs of strong regional oil supplies.

The benchmark 30-share rose 512.34 points, or 0.63 percent, to 82,104.79 despite mixed cues from global markets.

The NSE Nifty index ended 146.80 points, or 0.58 percent, higher at 25,291.10 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes fell 0.6 percent and 1 percent, respectively. The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,975 shares falling while 1,587 shares rose and 233 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, ITC jumped 3.8 percent after raising the retail price of its Gold Flake RSFT cigarette pack by Rs. 10.

Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Titan Company, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corp, Eternal and Bharti Airtel rose 1-2 percent.