Indian Shares End Notably Higher Led By PSU Stocks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Friday's session notably higher despite persistent foreign fund withdrawals and lingering uncertainty over a trade deal with the United States.

Investors shrugged off the results of survey data from S&P Global, which showed India's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace in two years amid slower rises in output and new orders.

The HSBC manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 55.0 in December from 56.6 in November.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 573.41 points, or 0.67 percent, to 85,762.01 as investors braced for the upcoming quarterly earnings season and the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

The broader NSE Nifty index gained 182 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 26,328.55, tracking mostly positive cues from other Asian and European markets.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes jumped 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,778 shares surging while 1,445 shares declined and 148 shares closed unchanged.

Coal India shares soared nearly 7 percent to a 52-week high after the state-run miner announced a major change in its coal sales policy, opening up its e-auctions to foreign buyers from neighbors Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal amid a decline in local demand.

Ola Electric jumped over 9 percent after announcing an increase in its market share month-on-month in December.

Maruti Suzuki India gained 1.5 percent after closing the calendar year 2025 with its best-ever sales performance.

Indian Bank advanced 3.6 percent after a positive Q3 business update.

NTPC added 4.7 percent on reports that the state-run utility is exploring international partnerships to implement its nuclear plans.

Vodafone Idea climbed 1.5 percent to extend recent gains after securing a 10-year extension on its Adjusted Gross Revenue payments.

Among other prominent gainers, SBI, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finance and Trent all rose around 2 percent.