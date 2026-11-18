(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Wednesday amid profit taking after benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty closed at a nearly nine-month high in the previous session, driven by falling oil prices and continued foreign fund inflows.

Weak global cues prompted traders to resort to profit booking at higher levels after both the indexes soared around 10 percent in November.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 500.38 points, or 0.61 percent, to 82,031.81 while the NSE Nifty index dropped 159.45 points, or 0.63 percent, to 25,227.95.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes declined 1.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,907 shares falling while 1,525 shares rose and 213 shares closed unchanged.

Titan Company shares plunged nearly 5 percent as gold prices fell about 2 percent to $3,779 an ounce in international markets on rising expectations for a decisive monetary policy response from the U.S. Federal Reserve to combat inflation.

Metal stocks fell sharply, with Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, SAIL and NALCO tumbling 3-5 percent after copper prices hit a six-month low on a firmer dollar and concerns over Chinese demand.

Financial stocks declined on profit taking after a strong rally in recent sessions, with Bajaj Finance falling 2.5 percent and Bajaj FinServ losing 1 percent.

Information technology stocks such as Infosys and TCS fell around 2 percent each amid a recovering rupee in the forex market. The rupee was little changed today, after having hit a seven-month high earlier in the session.