|
19.01.2026 11:32:09
Indian Shares End Off Day's Lows As IMF Lifts India FY26 Growth Forecast
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday but closed well off their day's lows after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 by 70 basis points to 7.3 percent, citing strong momentum in the third quarter. A cautious undertone prevailed, however, due to mixed earnings results and concerns over escalating global trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to slap tariffs on eight European nations until the U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland.
The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 82,898.31 before recovering significant ground to close at 83,246.18, down 324.17 points, or 0.39 percent, from its previous close.
The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 108.85 points, or 0.42 percent, at 25,585.50, after having hit a low of 25494.35 in intraday trade.
The market breath was extremely weak on the BSE, with 3,072 shares falling while 1,229 shares advanced and 182 shares closed unchanged.
Among the prominent decliners, Reliance Industries lost 3 percent, ICICI Bank gave up 2.3 percent and Wipro plummeted 8 percent after posting disappointing quarterly results.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrump mit Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Konflikt: ATX tiefrot -- DAX unter 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt weisen am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus. Zum Wochenstart ging es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.