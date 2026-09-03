Indian Shares Erase Early Gains To End Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

U.S. Treasury yields eased from multi-year highs and oil steadied after a three-day rally, helping ease inflation and interest-rate concerns.

After U.S. ADP labor figures came in below expectations, new hopes have arisen that signs of weakness in the labor market will lead the Federal Reserve to refrain from raising interest rates later this month.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose notably in early trade before giving up all gains to end lower for the day.

Early market gains were also supported by remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that the latest military actions targeting Iran would likely be short-lived.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained more than 350 points before turning lower to settle at 76,152.86, down 417.49 points, or 0.55 percent, from its previous close ahead of the August U.S. jobs report scheduled for Friday, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

The NSE Nifty index retreated from above the 24,000 mark to end 41 points, or 0.17 percent, lower at 23,873.45.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose 0.2 percent and 1 percent, respectively. The market breadth was positive on the BSE, with 2,547 shares rising while 1,773 shares fell and 226 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Bajaj FinServ, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Trent and Titan Company all fell around 2 percent.