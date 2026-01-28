Indian Shares Extend Gains After Landmark EU Trade Deal

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after the announcement of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU).

The upside remained capped ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, earnings reports from major U.S. tech companies and the upcoming Union Budget.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 377 points, or half a percent, at 82,234 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 111 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,287.

Maruti Suzuki India fell about 2 percent while Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics both rose around 1 percent each ahead of their earnings results.

Vedanta rallied 2.5 percent after it announced plans to sell up to 6.7 crore equity shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd via an offer for sale.

Vodafone Idea gained 1 percent after narrowing its Q3 net loss.

Rail Vikas Nigam surged 1.6 percent after it was declared the lowest bidder (L1) for a Rs. 242.5 crore overhead electrification (OHE) upgradation project awarded by South Central Railway.

ONGC soared 6 percent after signing shipbuilding contracts with South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries.