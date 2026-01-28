28.01.2026 05:29:03

Indian Shares Extend Gains After Landmark EU Trade Deal

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after the announcement of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU).

The upside remained capped ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, earnings reports from major U.S. tech companies and the upcoming Union Budget.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 377 points, or half a percent, at 82,234 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 111 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,287.

Maruti Suzuki India fell about 2 percent while Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics both rose around 1 percent each ahead of their earnings results.

Vedanta rallied 2.5 percent after it announced plans to sell up to 6.7 crore equity shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd via an offer for sale.

Vodafone Idea gained 1 percent after narrowing its Q3 net loss.

Rail Vikas Nigam surged 1.6 percent after it was declared the lowest bidder (L1) for a Rs. 242.5 crore overhead electrification (OHE) upgradation project awarded by South Central Railway.

ONGC soared 6 percent after signing shipbuilding contracts with South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas höher -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag kaum. Der deutsche Markt bewegt sich im Minus. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen