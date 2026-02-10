Indian Shares Extend Gains As White House Releases Fact Sheet On Interim Trade Deal

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday, with underlying sentiment helped by firm global cues, foreign institutional investor (FII) buying and continued optimism over the India-U.S. interim trade deal.

Days after India and the U.S. announced the framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, the White House has issued a fact sheet highlighting key terms of the agreement.

Rather than a finalized pact, the document describes a set of commitments and steps that the U.S. and Indian governments say they will begin implementing in the coming weeks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 208.17 points, or 0.25 percent, to 84,273.92, extending its rally into a third consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 67.85 points, or 0.26 percent, at 25,935.15 amid the weekly expiry of options contracts.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes edged up by 0.2 percent and half a percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,602 shares rising while 1,642 shares declined and 163 shares closed unchanged.

Eternal soared 5.2 percent and Tata Steel surged 2.9 percent while Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corp and Mahindra & Mahindra all rose around 2 percent. Lumax, a key player in the auto component and sector, soared 20 percent after the company reported robust Q3 earnings.

Likewise, stock exchange operator BSE surged 6.3 percent on strong Q3 results, with net profit climbing 172 percent year-on-year.