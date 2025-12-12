Indian Shares Extend Gains With Trade Talks In Focus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday, extending gains from the previous session on optimism for an India-U.S. trade deal after U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that the U.S. has received the "best ever" offer from India.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 372 points, or 0.4 percent, at 85,190 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 108 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,006.

Astra Microwave Products edged up 1.1 percent on winning a Rs. 171.38 crore order from the India Meteorological Department.

Adani Power gained nearly 2 percent on reports it is exploring the development of thermal and hydro power projects in South Asian countries.

Firstsource Solutions advanced 1.2 percent after completing the acquisition of Pastdue Credit Solutions.

Honasa Consumer added 1.6 percent after acquiring men's personal care brand Reginald Men, along with its parent company BTM Ventures, at an enterprise valuation of Rs.195 crore.

Kansai Nerolac Paints rose about 1 percent after its board approved the sale of entire 60 percent stake in Kansai Paints Lanka.

Vedanta surged 1.4 percent after it was declared the successful bidder for the Genjana nickel, chromium, and PGE block under Critical Mineral Auctions Tranche III.