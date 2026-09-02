Indian Shares Extend Losses Amid Oil Price Surge, Hawkish Fed Expectations

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Wednesday to extend recent losses amid hawkish Federal Reserve expectations and escalating Middle East tensions.

Inflation worries returned to the fore as oil prices surged following fresh strikes between the U.S. and Iran.

Brent crude futures rose toward $95 a barrel as escalating fighting between the U.S. and Iran heightened concerns over further disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched missile and drone attacks towards U.S.-linked sites in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait in defiance of a warning from U.S. President Trump that any retaliation would see Iran "hit much harder" and that the U.S. is still holding out on "the biggest attack of them all."

The Iranian strikes came hours after the U.S. Central Command announced a fresh wave of attacks against IRGC targets, citing Tehran's attempts to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz and an earlier attack on a U.S. military base.

Meanwhile, a global bond rout deepened, with government bond yields reaching multi-decade highs, stoking rate-hike fears.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the chance of a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed's September 15-16 meeting now stands at 68.2 percent.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 373.93 points, or 0.49 percent, to 76,570.35, tracking weak cues from global markets.

The NSE Nifty index dropped 141.35 points, or 0.59 percent, to 23,914.45 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes fell around half a percent each.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,413 shares falling while 1,926 shares rose and 237 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Indigo, SBI, Infosys, BEL, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints fell 1-2 percent.