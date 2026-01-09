09.01.2026 11:31:36

Indian Shares Extend Losses For Fifth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Friday to extend losses for a fifth consecutive session on heightened risk aversion due to geopolitical tensions, tariff-related concerns and continued foreign portfolio outflows.

Amid scrutiny of Russia oil, media reports suggested that the U.S. is open to selling Venezuelan oil to India under a new U.S.-controlled framework.

Investors also eagerly awaited the release of all-important U.S. jobs data as well as a Supreme Court ruling on the legality of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs for direction.

The benchmark BSE Sensex plummeted 604.72 points, or 0.72 percent, to 83,576.24, with selling seen across the board.

The broader NSE Nifty index fell 193.55 points, or 0.75 percent, to 25,683.30 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes dropped 0.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was extremely weak on the BSE, with 3,102 shares falling while 1,063 shares advanced and 177 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and NTPC all lost around 2 percent.

The Nifty and Sensex fell 2.45 percent and 2.4 percent for the week, marking their worst weekly fall since September 2025.

