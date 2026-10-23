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23.10.2026 12:47:41
Indian Shares Extend Losses For Fourth Day
(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Friday, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session due to concerns over rising oil prices and expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.
Brent crude futures hovered near $114 a barrel, reaching a five-month high amid concerns over further disruption to energy supplies following Houthi strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure and Red Sea ports.
It is feared that the Iran war may escalate and potentially continue for a longer time than anticipated after the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, 2026.
The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 125.56 points, or 0.17 percent, to 73,123.83 while the NSE Nifty index dropped 87.65 points, or 0.39 percent, to 22,600.
The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes slumped 2.1 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.
The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 3,485 shares falling while 933 shares rose and 177 shares closed unchanged.
Selling was broad-based, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Indigo, BEL, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Adani Ports and Tata Steel falling 2-3 percent.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.