Indian Shares Extend Rally For Sixth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Thursday, extending gains for a sixth consecutive session as global bond yields eased and Brent crude prices plummeted to $94 a barrel on hopes that the U.S.-Iran war could end soon.

Democrats' sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm elections along with diplomatic signals from Washington and Tehran have helped strip the risk premium out of crude.

U.S. Treasury yields fell across the curve and the dollar slid to the lowest in more than a month, bringing investors back to Dalal Street.

The 30-share Sensex soared 2,008.61 points, or 2.60 percent, to 79,310.01, while the NSE Nifty index jumped 576 points, or 2.40 percent, to 24,536.60.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes surged 2 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,991 shares rising while 1,452 shares fell and 204 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj FinServ, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank, Indigo and Bajaj Finance climbed 5-8 percent.