Indian Shares Extend Slump As Crude Oil Nears $106 On Supply Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, extending losses for a third straight session as oil prices extended their surge on rising U.S.-Iran tensions and Infosys issued a weak revenue forecast.

Brent crude prices climbed toward $106 barrel, extending gains for a fifth consecutive session amid signs of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 707 points, or 0.9 percent, to 76,956 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index plummeted by 195 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,977.

Infosys tumbled 3.3 percent after forecasting annual revenue growth below market expectations.

LTM slumped 4 percent after delivering in-line quarterly results.

BEL, Eternal, TCS, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies lost 2-4 percent.

Reliance Industries dropped half a percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

Star Cement declined over 2 percent after expanding its renewable energy footprint through an acquisition.

Gujarat Gas fell more than 2 percent. The company said it will ensure stable gas supply and pricing to revive the ceramic industry in Morbi.

Himadri Specialty Chemicals soared 11 percent after commencing operations at its first anode material production facility in West Bengal.

Rolex Rings was marginally higher on share buyback news.