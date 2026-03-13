Indian Shares Extend Slump As Oil Breaks $100 Per Barrel

(RTTNews) - Indian shares plunged on Friday to extend their recent string of losses as oil prices climbed back above $100 a barrel amid an ongoing conflict in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Brent prices were set for a 10 percent weekly gain and WTI contracts were poised for more than a 6 percent uptick for the week despite the U.S. announcing several measures to ease supply concerns and the International Energy Agency launching a record oil reserve release.

Besides oil and inflation concerns, sentiment was also weighed down by a weakening rupee and continued foreign fund outflows.

The benchmark BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,470.50 points, or 1.93 percent, to 74,563.92, marking one of the biggest single day falls in recent months and wiping out significant investor wealth.

The broader NSE Nifty index slumped 488.05 points, or 2.06 percent, to 23,151.10 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes tumbled 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 3,337 shares falling while 954 shares advanced and 130 shares closed unchanged.

Metal stocks were among the worst hit as the dollar hit a three-month high due to risk-off sentiment prevailing in global financial markets. Tata Steel lost 5.2 percent, Hindalco gave up 6.2 percent and JSW Steel declined 4.6 percent,

Construction & engineering giant Larsen & Toubro nosedived 7.5 percent on concerns over its exposure to the Middle East.

Among other prominent decliners, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India, BEL and SBI fell 3-4 percent.