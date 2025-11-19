Indian Shares Finish Higher After Volatile Trade; IT Stocks Lead Gainers

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended notably higher on Wednesday after a muted opening on the back of weak global cues.

IT stocks led the surge after a senior Trump administration official has said that a trade deal between India and the U.S. can be worked out "soon".

Media reports suggest that the first phase of the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) was "near closure," with both sides converging via virtual means to strike a mutually beneficial deal.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 513.45 points, or 0.61 percent, to 85,186.47 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 142.60 points, or 0.55 percent, at 26,052.65.

The BSE mid-cap index edged up by 0.3 percent while the small-cap index slipped 0.4 percent.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,333 shares falling while 1,846 shares rose and 167 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, SBI, Titan Company, Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever rose 1-2 percent.

In the information technology sector, HCL Technologies surged 4.3 percent, Infosys added 3.7 percent before launching its Rs 18000-crore share buyback, and TCS climbed 2 percent.

Globally, Asian markets ended mostly lower, failing to hold onto early gains after a three-day sell-off as investors awaited Nvidia earnings, the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting held on October 28-, and the delayed September jobs report.

European stocks were flat to slightly lower in early trade, after having closed around one-month lows the previous day due to worries about an AI bubble, dwindling rate cut hopes and investor anxiety about the economic outlook.

Gold ticked higher as risk-off mood in financial markets helped buoy safe-haven demand for the precious metal.

Oil prices traded lower on oversupply worries after industry data showed higher crude inventories in the United States.