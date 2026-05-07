Indian Shares Fluctuate In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were fluctuating on Thursday after posting strong gains in the previous session following reports that the U.S. and Iran are close to reaching a deal to end their conflict.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was little changed at 77,975 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up by 13 points at 24,343.

Lupin, Bharat Forge and MRF were up around 1 percent each ahead of their earnings results due today.

Bajaj Auto rallied more than 3 percent as it reported a 34 percent year-on-year rise in its quarterly net profit.

Paytm's parent firm One97 Communications soared 6 percent after the company posted its first full-year profit since listing.

Meesho jumped 4 percent after narrowing its net loss in Q4.

Shree Cement surged nearly 3 percent despite the company reporting a 4.3 percent year-on-year fall in fourth-quarter net profit.

Biocon gained 1 percent after refuting reports of any succession planning or leadership transition.

Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma, TCS, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports were down 1-2 percent.

PB Fintech fell 2 percent despite the company delivering a robust performance in the fourth quarter.