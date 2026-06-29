Indian Shares Fluctuate In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in early trade on Monday as traders returned from a long holiday weekend.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was little changed at 77,092, recouping early losses amid renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and ahead of the start of the Q1 earnings season. The broader NSE Nifty index was marginally higher at 24,077.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fell 2.6 percent after Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, opted not to seek re-appointment upon completion of his current term on December 31, 2026.

Waaree Energies slumped 4 percent despite the company issuing a clarification concerning a determination by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in an anti-circumvention investigation.

Persistent Systems plunged nearly 8 percent after its subsidiary Galaxy Germany Holding SE announced a voluntary public takeover offer to acquire Nagarro SE.

Hexaware Technologies surged 4.2 percent after it has been appointed an authorized reseller of Anthropic's Claude artificial intelligence models through Amazon Bedrock. Alembic Pharmaceuticals advanced 1.4 percent after receiving final approval from the U.S. FDA for its ANDA Dapsone Gel, 5 percent.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories rallied more than 4 percent after the U.S. FDA completed a Pre-License Inspection (PLI) at its biologics manufacturing facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad.