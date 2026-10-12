12.10.2026 06:29:00

Indian Shares Fluctuate In Range-bound Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were fluctuating in early trade on Monday as investors monitored developments in energy markets and reacted to the Reserve Bank of India's latest measures to support the plunging rupee.

Brent crude futures fell more than 1 percent toward $103 a barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a diesel deal with Russia and claimed that Russia and Ukraine agreed to an "energy ceasefire" and will halt attacks on each other's energy facilities.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 141 points, or 0.2 percent, at 72,330 while the NSE Nifty index slipped 23 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,497.

HCL Technologies and RBL Bank were moving higher ahead of their Q2 earnings results due today.

Avenue Supermarts tumbled 4 percent after quarterly net profit missed Street estimates.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company advanced 1.5 percent after reporting a 21 percent rise in Q2 net profit.

Mahindra & Mahindra rose over 1 percent after reporting strong growth in vehicle production and sales in September.

Saatvik Green Energy added 1.3 percent on bagging a Rs. 100 crore order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution.

Bajel Projects surged 3.3 percent on securing an EPC order worth Rs. 200-300 crore from Tata Power.

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