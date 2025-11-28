Indian Shares Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end marginally lower on Friday as traders took profits in key sectors after recent gains to record highs.

Persistent FII outflows on the back of a weakening rupee and caution ahead of the release of July-September GDP data later in the day also kept investors on edge.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 13.71 points at 85,706.67, erasing morning losses.

The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 12.60 points to 26,202.95 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended down around 0.1 percent each.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,121 shares falling while 2,024 shares advanced and 167 shares closed unchanged.

Eternal and Power Grid Corp both fell around 1 percent while Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 2.2 percent and Sun Pharma added 1.2 percent.

Globally, Asian markets ended on a mixed note as China industrial profits data disappointed and China Vanke proposed to delay repayment of an onshore bond, rekindling worries about China's property market.

Tech stocks led losses after Taiwan raided homes belonging to an Intel vice president as part of an investigation into alleged trade secret leaks to U.S. chipmaker Intel.

European stocks were little changed but were set for a monthly gain on rising bets of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut in December and growing hopes for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Gold was on track for its fourth monthly gain as the dollar weakened amid Fed rate-cut bets.

The dollar headed for its biggest weekly fall in four months as expectations grew that President Donald Trump could name a more dovish Fed chair before Christmas.

Oil prices were little changed after a major CME shutdown.