Indian Shares Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower on Friday, giving up early gains on concerns over rising oil prices following Houthi strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure and Red Sea ports.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 385 points, or half a percent, to 72,864, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 210 points, or 0.9 percent, at 22,477.

Infosys advanced 1.6 percent, while Shriram Finance fell about 1 percent, Tata Motors slumped 3.9 percent and Adani Power tumbled 4 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

Cyient soared nearly 8 percent after reporting a 7.7 percent sequential increase in quarterly revenue.

Swiggy plummeted 14 percent as it reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs. 922 crore in the September quarter.

Adani Energy Solutions slumped 5.5 percent despite reporting a 148 percent year-on-year jump in quarterly consolidated net profit.

Colgate-Palmolive India declined 4.6 percent on reporting 4 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 net profit.

Adani Total Gas plunged 5.5 percent on reporting a 3.2 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit.