Indian Shares Hold Steady After Thursday's Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher in early trade on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session on rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate path.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 142 points, or 0.2 percent, at 82,639 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,504.

Among the top gainers, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and BEL all were up over 1 percent.

ABB India soared more than 5 percent post its Q4 results.

Karur Vysya Bank added 1.4 percent after reducing its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates across tenors by 10 basis points.

Federal Bank rose 1.4 percent after the successful resolution of a long-standing tax matter related to the assessment years - AY 2011-12, AY 2012-13 and AY 2013-14.

Pace Digitek rallied 2.2 percent on receiving an order worth Rs. 89 crore from RailTel Corporation of India.

Waaree Energies gained 1 percent after confirming it was in talks with several state governments regarding the establishment of its proposed greenfield manufacturing facility.