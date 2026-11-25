(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note on Wednesday, bringing benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty closer to their record highs as softer crude oil prices and renewed foreign fund inflows outweighed fresh U.S. tariff worries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 1,395 points, or 1.7 percent, to 83,835 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty index was up 419 points, or 1.7 percent, at 25,769.

Among the top gainers, Eternal, Indigo, TCS, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys surged 2-4 percent.

Lenskart Solutions rallied nearly 3 percent after global financial giants Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale together bought nearly a 1 percent in the company through separate block deals on the NSE.

Alembic Pharma advanced 1.7 percent after receiving final approval from the U.S. health regulator for an additional strength of its generic leukaemia drug Bosutinib.

Gland Pharma gained nearly 1 percent after its sterile oncology formulations and API facilities in Visakhapatnam received 'No Action Indicated' (NAI) status from the U.S. health regulator.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1 percent after incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary in Australia.

South Indian Bank rose more than 1 percent after the RBI allowed SBI Mutual Fund to acquire up to a 9.9 percent stake in the private sector lender.

Tata Steel fell 1.3 percent to extend losses from the previous session after announcing its Rs 15,511 crore APL Apollo deal.