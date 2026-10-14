Indian Shares Little Changed After Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday after logging strong gains in the previous session, led by information technology stocks.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 89 points, or 0.1 percent, at 73,122 after rising 1.5 percent on Tuesday.

The NSE Nifty index was marginally lower at 22,709 after surging 1.6 percent the previous day, marking the biggest single-day gain in more than two months.

Tata Technologies, BHEL and Canara Bank were moving higher ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

Transformers and Rectifiers soared 16 percent on robust Q2 results.

Bharat Electronics gained 1 percent. The company said it has received additional orders worth Rs. 533 crore since its last disclosure on September 17, 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India added 1 percent on bagging a new work order worth Rs. 48.98 crore.

Hyundai Motor advanced 1.2 percent after announcing a comprehensive investment plan of $15.5 billion in India between 2026 and 2032.

Zydus Lifesciences fell 1.3 percent after the U.S. FDA concluded inspection of its manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, with five observations.