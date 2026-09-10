Indian Shares Little Changed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in cautious trade on Thursday as the Middle East conflict showed no signs of easing and caution set in ahead of the release of crucial U.S. inflation data, which could influence the chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike on September 16.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 87 points, or 0.1 percent, at 74,677 after three days of losses. The NSE Nifty index slipped 19 points to 23,412. SBI, HCL Technologies, TCS and Tech Mahindra were up between 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company rose 1.3 percent after it received RBI approval to acquire an aggregate stake of up to 9.95 percent in the paid-up share capital or voting rights of four banks.

Indian Bank added 1.2 percent after announcing it plans to divest up to 15 lakh equity shares of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) through an Offer for Sale as part of the exchange's proposed IPO.

Hindustan Zinc gained about 1 percent after it signed a six-year transportation agreement with MFL India for the deployment of 30 electric trucks.

Dilip Buildcon soared 6.6 percent on securing a Letter of Intent from PNGRB for the Paradip-Raipur LPG pipeline project.

Shakti Pumps jumped 8 percent on bagging a Rs. 235.92 crore order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.