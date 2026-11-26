(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher in cautious trade on Thursday after rising sharply in the previous session.

Investors kept a close eye on oil price moments after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 137 points, or 0.2 percent, at 84,075 in early trade despite fresh tariff threats from the United States. The NSE Nifty index was little changed at 25,822.

IT stocks topped the gainers list, with HCL Technologies, TCS and Infosys rising 2-3 percent as fears over AI intensified.

Schaeffler India rose over 3 percent after its parent Schaeffler AG announced plans to offload up to 6 percent stake in the Indian company through a block deal.

Tata Steel gained 2 percent after announcing it would evaluate whether to restructure its proposed transactions with APL Apollo Tubes.

Punjab National Bank added 1 percent after signing a pact with Germany's Deutsche Bank to finance Indian corporate acquisitions.

Diamond Power Infrastructure climbed 2 percent on securing two purchase orders from Adani Energy Solutions for supply of AL-59 conductors.

LG Electronics India shares tumbled 3.4 after the announcement of a planned open-market sale of 2 percent stake by its promoter LG Electronics India.