Indian Shares Little Changed; IT Stocks Rebound In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving in a narrow range on Friday after four straight days of losses on the back of geopolitical tensions and tariff-related concerns.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 52 points at 84,128 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was marginally higher at 25,880.

Adani Ports and ICICI Bank were down more than 1 percent each, while Eternal surged nearly 3 percent.

BEL, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corp, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra all rose over 1 percent.

Bajaj Finserv was moving lower after completing the acquisition of a 23 percent stake in its insurance subsidiaries — Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life.

IREDA was down more than 1 percent after reporting slower loan book growth in Q3 FY26.

Bharat Electronics edged up 1 percent after saying it has received additional orders worth Rs 596 crore since its last disclosure on January 1, 2026.

BHEL rose half a percent on securing an order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals.

Power Mech Projects added 1 percent on bagging an order from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company.

Highway Infrastructure rallied 2.6 percent on winning an order worth Rs 328 crore from the National Highways Authority of India.

Ashok Leyland, which is set to inaugurate its new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Lucknow today, was up 1.2 percent.