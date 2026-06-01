Indian Shares Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher in early trade on Monday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 34 points at 74,809, after having fallen sharply in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 12 points to 23,559, with the upside capped by lingering uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran negotiations to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Asian Paints jumped more than 2 percent after its Q4 profit beat estimates.

Vardhman Textiles soared 7 percent, Trident rallied 2.7 percent, Arvind surged 4.3 percent and Gokaldas Exports added 2.6 percent after the government exempted all customs duties on cotton imports for five months.

InterGlobe Aviation gained nearly 3 percent despite posting a Q4 loss of Rs. 2,536.9 crore.

Prestige Estates Projects rose about 1 percent after it forecast a 20 percent growth in pre-sales to Rs. 36,000 crore this fiscal, citing strong housing demand.

Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors were little changed as automakers report their monthly sales figures.

BPCL, HPCL and IOC were moving lower despite the state-run oil marketing companies raising commercial LPG cylinder prices across India from today.

Suzlon Energy slumped 4.2 percent. The company said it would challenge market regulator SEBI order imposing a penalty of Rs. 29 crore for misrepresenting financial statements.

LIC fell 1.5 percent after announcing it plans to establish a fintech arm.