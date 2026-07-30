30.07.2026 06:28:53

Indian Shares Marginally Higher In Directionless Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Thursday as oil prices surged again on reports of fresh strikes on Iran and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh avoided giving any rate path guidance after holding rates for a fifth consecutive meeting in a rare 9-3 split vote.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 35 points at 77,690 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 26 points to 24,275, led by information technology stocks.

TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were up 1-2 percent, extending recent gains as global AI shares slump on valuation concerns.

Bajaj Housing Finance fell nearly 2 percent despite the company reporting a 23 percent increase in Q1 profit.

Dabur India lost almost 4 percent as it reported a 15.3 percent rise in Q! consolidated net profit.

Vedanta Power tumbled 3 percent as it posted a standalone loss of Rs. 449 crore in Q1 versus a net profit of Rs. 75 crore in the year-ago period. Syngene International plummeted 7 percent on reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs. 9 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

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